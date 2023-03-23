Lockie Ferguson suffers injury ahead of IPL 2023, big blow for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been dealt with a new injury scare. Star pacer Lockie Ferguson is likely to miss a few games of IPL due to a hamstring injury. New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen confirmed the same saying, that the pacer pulled up with concern after his first-class game for Auckland. Ferguson is ruled out from the opening ODI against Sri Lanka on Saturday (March 25).

Ferguson’s news comes as a worry to KKR, as the side is already without skipper Shreyas Iyer who is ruled over due to back injury.Post the four-day game he played for Auckland, some stiffness started to occur,” said Jurgensen.“Over the course of the last week, it’s been determined and he felt that a 50 over game with the demand on his body, for the team it’s best he sits out [of] this one.” KKR is heavily banking on Ferguson to provide breakthroughs upfront as Pat Cummins and Tim Southee struggled to pick wickets in power play last season. The New Zealand pacer had a productive IPL 2022 season with Gujarat Titans, picking 12 wickets in 14 matches.Ferguson also bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2022 season clocking 157.3.