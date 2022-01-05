Loss against B'desh in 1st Test hurts, individuals need to reflect on their performance: Latham

After suffering an eight-wicket loss in the first Test against Bangladesh, New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham on Wednesday said that the loss is hurting his side, but is hopeful of the BlackCaps turning the tide and coming back strongly in the next game.

Ebadot Hossain picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

"We weren't quite there in all three facets. Bangladesh showed us how to go about things on that wicket. They were able to build partnerships, bowl (tight) at both ends, and apply lots of pressure. We couldn't quite do it for long enough. There have only been two Test matches here, the two games have been similar. Probably a little bit slower than what we expected and didn't quite break up as much," said Latham after the game at the post-match presentation.

"We knew what it would be like, unfortunately, we couldn't quite do things for long enough. Looking back at the first innings, the position we were in, if we'd got 450, then it'd have been a different story. Full credit to Bangladesh for the way they went about things for all five days and they thoroughly deserved this win," he added.

With this win, Bangladesh has become the first team to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017. This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory over the BlackCaps.

Needing 40 runs for the win, Bangladesh wrapped up the chase in overs with Mominul Haque (13*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5*) remaining unbeaten at the crease. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket each in the second innings.

"It hurts, we got to turn to Christchurch in a few days' time, hopefully, we can take the learnings from this Test match and apply them to what would be a different surface at Hagley. For every individual, it's important that they reflect on how they went about their things and take their learnings from a surface like this and obviously the information from Bangladesh," said Latham.

"Focus has got to turn quickly to Hagley and hopefully we can put out a good performance there," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

