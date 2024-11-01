India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1: Tom Latham Opts To Bat; Rohit Sharma Aims to Avoid Whitewash

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat first in the third test against India ...

November 1, 2024

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat first in the third test against India in Mumbai.India is looking to secure a consolation victory which comes after the team experienced a home Test series defeat for the first time in 12 years.

The match also marks India’s last Test before heading to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series scheduled for November, December, and January. A loss in this match would mean India suffers three defeats in a home Test series for the first time since 1983. 

After losing their first home series in 12 years, India need to win the Wankhede Test to remain in contention for a slot in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June. With six Tests remaining in the 2023-25 cycle, two-time runner-up India will need to win at least four more to have another crack at the WTC trophy.

 

