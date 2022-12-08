LPL gives youngsters opportunity to play under pressure, says former Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur, the former Head Coach of Sri Lanka under whom the team showed remarkable progress, credited the Lanka Premier League for playing an impressive role in the growth of young Sri Lankan players, saying that the tournament gives them an opportunity to play under pressure.

Arthur guided the island nation brilliantly in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, wherein the entire team and especially the likes of Charith Asalanka, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga impressed the world with their performances.

"I think the Lanka Premier League is such a good tournament, particularly for the younger players, because it gives them an opportunity to play under pressure. There is a crowd and there is a good TV audience. You can go and play in the nets a million times, but you cannot replicate this atmosphere at the ground. The Lanka Premier League has given an opportunity to young Sri Lankan players to showcase their skills and talent at a global stage," said the former Sri Lanka Head Coach."

"LPL, like the IPL, PSL and the Big Bash League is giving the domestic players a chance to experience the heart that goes into international cricket before they get into the international cricket," he added.

Speaking about the domestic players playing with the likes of international players like Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, he said, "It helps the young players a lot. Shoaib Malik along with numerous players will help young players to come through with whatever the players will ask for and that makes the competition good as professional players lift the standards and above all it allows young Sri Lankan players to rub shoulders with these guys and become better players."

Commenting on the Lanka Premier League taking place after a political turmoil in the island nation, the South African said, "The LPL will bring smiles to the people here. This is like my second home. I have spent a lot of time here and have a wonderful affiliation with Sri Lanka Cricket. I know people have been through a tough time, but I am 100 per cent sure that the LPL will bring back smiles on their faces because there is one thing that unifies everybody in this country, and that is cricket."

Micky is now the head coach for Dambulla Aura. Speaking about the team and the area he will be focusing on, he said, "I spoke with some of the young players. We have some fine international players, but I want to make sure, when we leave, with or without the trophy, we have transformed those young players into a better player and that is my role as the coach of this franchise."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor