Lucknow and Ahmedabad given time till Jan 22 to sign 3 players before mega auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after much delay, has taken the first step towards integrating the two new teams (including the Lucknow franchise of the RPSG Group) into the IPL system and have formally authorised them to sign players. According to a report in Cricbuzz the new teams have been given time till January 22 5pm to complete the recruitment process - a maximum of three players with not more than one overseas player. The report further states that the teams were initially expected to be given two weeks' time but it is being presumed that 10 days would be sufficient as during the time taken for conducting the due diligence on CVC Capital - which incidentally halted the whole IPL process -- the teams have done their ground work.

The January 22 deadline also means the mega auction is on course to be completed on February 12 and 13 as originally planned, as there is sufficient time for the BCCI to complete player enrolments for the auction register. Lucknow and Ahmedabad will forfeit Rs 33 crore -- Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore being the stipulated fee slab for the players -- if they sign three capped players, Rs 24 crore - Rs 14 crore and Rs 10 crore -- for two players and only Rs 14 crore for one player. An uncapped player would cost them only Rs 4 core, as much as for the eight original teams who had the right to sign a maximum of four players. The new teams, however, cannot sign more than one uncapped player and they are permitted to pay more than the stipulated fee on the condition that they would lose that much money from the salary cap of Rs 90 crore. According to reports, the Lucknow team is all set to rope in KL Rahul as their top signing and he is all set to become their captain. The Sanjiv Goenka team is believed to be negotiating with a couple of foreign players, like Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis. They are expected to announce the names in a few days. Lucknow has already roped in Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir, and Vijay Dahiya in their coaching setup.