Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bat in do or die clash against KKR

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat first in the all important clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. A win for Lucknow will allow them to jump in the second position and thereby confirm their playoff spot. KKR, in contrast, sit in diametrically opposite quarters, a win will keep them in the hunt but will want certain results to go their way. LSG are currently third in the Points Table with eight wins and while KKR are languishing at the sixth spot with six wins from 13 games



