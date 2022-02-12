Manish Pandey sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 4 crores

Manish Pandey sold to Lucknow Super Giants to 4 crores at the 2022 mega IPL auction. Manish Pandey sold to Lucknow Super Giants to 4 crores at the 2022 mega IPL auction. He was selected for the Mumbai Indians squad in the 2008 season of the Indian Premier League. On 21 May 2009, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he became the first Indian to score a century in the IPL.

He was then picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014.In the finals, he played a match-winning innings of 94 against Kings XI Punjab and was awarded Man of Match.He had been included in the list of top 10 scorers of 2 IPL seasons, 2014 (401 runs in 16 matches)and in 2017 (396 runs in 13 matches). In 2018, he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹11 crore. He was dropped for most of the season in IPL 2021, due to lack of form

