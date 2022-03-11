Mark Wood's injury is worrying for England, says Mike Atherton

Antigua, March 11 Another injury concern for touring side England as pacer Mark Wood, who bowled just five overs on day three of the first Test in Antigua, spent a large portion of the match off the field receiving treatment. Earlier, England's in-form pace bowler Ollie Robinson was ruled out of the first Test.

Former England captain Mike Atherton has voiced his concerns about Wood's elbow injury, comparing the fast bowler to his injury-prone colleague, Jofra Archer.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Atherton said, "Right elbow for a fast bowler [is] worrying, think of Jofra Archer. He's not going to bowl again in this game I wouldn't have thought and there must be a doubt for Barbados.

"When you look at the shape of England's attack, it's the pace that gives them that extra edge and it's Mark Wood. Of the three that England fancy- Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Mark Wood - Mark Wood was the last man standing and now it looks as though he's injured as well, so it's a blow for England."

Wood's injury leaves England in a tricky position, with fellow quick Ollie Robinson also a doubt for the second Test after hurting his back in the warm-up match. England, under interim coach Paul Collingwood, have not included pace bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson for the series.

