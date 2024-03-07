IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma Hits 151.2 kmph Bouncer from Mark Wood for a Six (Watch Video)

India captain Rohit Sharma smashed a six off a 151.2 kph delivery from England's fast bowler in the ongoing fifth Test at Dharamsala. The bowler attempted to intimidate Sharma with a short ball, but Sharma countered with a powerful pull shot that cleared the boundary.

Suryakumar Yadav, who plays alongside Rohit Sharma, gave a big shout-out to Rohit for his amazing six-hitting skills, especially with his signature pull shot. SKY shared his appreciation for Rohit's pull shot on social media. “Rohit sharma and Pull shot, SKY wrote on X.

At the time, Sharma had scored 52 runs from 81 balls, including six fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 66.20. Opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal had been dismissed earlier for 57 runs from 58 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. India reached 126-1 in 28 overs with Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease.

England captain Ben Stokes elected to bat first in the series finale. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett provided a solid start, putting up a 64-run partnership before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Duckett on the last ball of the 18th over. England's score reached 100-2 at lunch.

The visitors' batsmen struggled against India's spin bowling in the second session, collapsing to 218 all out. Crawley top-scored with 79 runs from 108 balls, including 11 fours and one six.