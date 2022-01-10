Martin Guptill hopeful of return ahead of Australia tour

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is hopeful of a late January return to cricket after an MRI scan confirmed a tear in his left calf.

Guptill sustained the injury in the Auckland Aces Ford Trophy fixture at the Cello Basin Reserve on January 3.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said the board's medical staff has described the tear as moderate and Guptill's condition is improving.

"NZC's Medical Staff described the tear as moderate; said his condition was improving and that the injury would continue to be monitored during a period of rehabilitation," NZC said in a statement.

"Guptill and NZC Medical Staff are tentatively targeting a return in the Auckland Aces January 22 Dream11 Super Smash match against the Central Stags," it added.

New Zealand is slated to tour Australia from January 30 to February 8.

Coming to New Zealand and Bangladesh second Test, Tom Latham's 252-run knock backed by a dominant bowling performance helped the hosts dismantle the visitors on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Before stumps, Bangladesh was bowled out for 126 in the first innings, giving New Zealand a lead of 395 runs. For the hosts, Trent Boult returned with five wickets.

Trailing by 521, Bangladesh got off to a horrendous start as the visitors lost their first five wickets with just 27 runs on the board. Trent Boult scalped three while Tim Southee took two to put New Zealand on top.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor