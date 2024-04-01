Trent Boult's Fiery Spell Rattles Mumbai Indians' Top Order in MI vs RR Match at Wankhede

Trent Boult produced a fiery opening spell for the Rajasthan Royals, dismantling the Mumbai Indians' top order at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Sharma, returning to his home ground with hopes of a big score, was dismissed for a golden duck by Boult, marking only the second time the New Zealand pacer has dismissed the Indian batsman in the IPL.
Boult continued his fiery spell, adding the wicket of Naman Dhir to further dent Mumbai's batting lineup. The early dismissals leave MI in a precarious position, dashing their hopes for a strong start at home.
Adding to the woes, Boult removed South African youngster Dewald Brevis for another golden duck, raising the possibility of a five-wicket haul for the Rajasthan Royals pace spearhead. Brevis, edging a delivery to short third man, succumbed to Boult's swing and pace.
This dominant opening over puts pressure on the remaining Mumbai batsmen as they attempt to rebuild their innings.