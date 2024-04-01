Trent Boult's Fiery Spell Rattles Mumbai Indians' Top Order in MI vs RR Match at Wankhede

Trent Boult produced a fiery opening spell for the Rajasthan Royals, dismantling the Mumbai Indians' top order at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Sharma, returning to his home ground with hopes of a big score, was dismissed for a golden duck by Boult, marking only the second time the New Zealand pacer has dismissed the Indian batsman in the IPL.

- Golden duck for Rohit Sharma.

- Golden duck for Naman.

- Golden duck for Dewald.



- TRENT BOULT DOMINATION. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wm5sD033l9 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 1, 2024

Boult continued his fiery spell, adding the wicket of Naman Dhir to further dent Mumbai's batting lineup. The early dismissals leave MI in a precarious position, dashing their hopes for a strong start at home.

Adding to the woes, Boult removed South African youngster Dewald Brevis for another golden duck, raising the possibility of a five-wicket haul for the Rajasthan Royals pace spearhead. Brevis, edging a delivery to short third man, succumbed to Boult's swing and pace.

This dominant opening over puts pressure on the remaining Mumbai batsmen as they attempt to rebuild their innings.