Mastercard replaces Paytm as title sponsor for all India international, domestic home matches

Mastercard has become the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home grounds, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India.This sponsorship is aimed to enhance its connect with cricket fans across the country. It is also invested in sponsorships worldwide with marquee properties like the UEFA Champions league, the Grammys, the Cannes Film Festival and the Australian and French Open tennis tournaments.

Sourav Ganguly, president, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said “We welcome them as the title sponsor for home cricket matches for the 2022-23 season. Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a stepping stone towards making India a strong international side. This sport is more than a passion point, it’s a way of life and we look forward to some innovative experiences for the fans via this partnership and delivering value to them through this collaboration."Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI said: “We are in for an exciting period in Indian Cricket as we have Australia and South Africa coming over for white-ball series before the T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year while domestic cricket has a packed calendar with the return of the Duleep Trophy and a full-fledged Ranji Trophy season. The 2022-23 season will witness a lot of action across age groups and I am confident that this will be an enriching partnership."