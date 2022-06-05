Mayers, Brooks smash tons as West Indies make clean sweep of ODI series vs Netherlands

Amstelveen, June 5 Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks slammed fine centuries as West Indies made a 3-0 clean sweep of the One-day International series against the Netherlands with a 20-run victory here.

The win sees West Indies climb the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table to fourth with 80 points. Netherlands, on the other hand, are at the bottom with 25 points.

It was Mayers and Brooks' maiden centuries as they helped the tourist post a massive 308/5 in 50 overs. But their total could have been even larger if not for some tight bowling from Ryan Klein.

Klein conceded just 19 from his last three overs, as West Indies could only muster 67 from their final 10 overs with the loss of late wickets also slowing them down. Mayers and Brooks combined superbly for a 184-run stand for the second wicket, finding the boundary at ease and finishing with a total of 11 sixes between them.

Mayers in particular found scoring easy, with the left-hander smashing eight fours and seven sixes during his entertaining 106-ball stay.

Netherlands were in the hunt for victory for much of their run chase and this was due to a steady knock at the top of the order from right-hander Max O'Dowd, ICC reports. The 28-year-old put on 98 for the opening wicket alongside Vikramjit Singh (54) and then changed his game somewhat during the middle overs as he attempted to play as the anchor and guide the Dutch team home.

O'Dowd fell in the 43rd over to signal the end for the Netherlands, but not before the opener showed his class with his fifth ODI half-century and highest one-day score of 89.

It was Akeal Hosein who made the crucial breakthrough to dismiss O'Dowd as the West Indies spinner completed a remarkable three matches and clinched the 'Player of the Series' award.

Hosein finished the series with eight wickets four more than any other bowler and looks set to rise up the ICC rankings for bowlers even further when the next update is released. The left-armer shot up seven places to 51st on the most recent rankings and another strong showing against the Netherlands could see him jump even higher.

While they lost the series 3-0 and still remain on the bottom of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table, there were plenty of positives for Netherlands.

O'Dowd finished the series as the leading run-scorer (179 runs), while fellow opener Vikramjit Singh looked solid and finished with 147 runs, while pacer Logan van Beek (four wickets) and youngster Aryan Dutt (three) showed plenty of good signs with the ball.

Brief scores: West Indies 308/5 in 50 overs (Kyle Mayers 120, Shamarh Brooks 101 not out) beat Netherlands 288 in 49.5 overs (Vikramjit Singh 54, Max O'Dowd 89, Musa Ahmed 42; Shermon Lewis 3/67) by 20 runs.

