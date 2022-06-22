Men's Test Player Rankings: Huge gains for Roach, Shakib

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach and Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan have made substantial progress in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after some fine performances in the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Antigua.

Player of the Match Roach grabbed seven wickets in the Test, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, moving into the top 10 for the first time in more than two years. He has progressed from 12th to the eighth position, just one off his career-best seventh rank attained in December 2014.

Left-handed all-rounder Shakib has moved up 14 slots to 32nd position among batters after knocks of 51 and 63 in the first of two Tests, which Bangladesh lost by seven wickets. A formerly top-ranked all-rounder, he has also moved up two slots to second position in that list but is 39 rating points adrift of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Shakib's counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite has inched up one place to 28th after scoring 94 in the first innings while Jermaine Blackwood (up to six places to 33rd) and John Campbell (up 11 places to 81st) are the other West Indies players to move in the batters' list. Kyle Mayers (up to five places to 40th) and Alzarri Joseph (up to nine places to 48th) have advanced in the bowlers' list.

In the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, Australia opener David Warner has gained one slot to reach ninth after scoring 99 in the fourth match of the series in Sri Lanka. Charith Asalanka, Player of the Match in the fourth ODI for his score of 110 that helped his team take a winning 3-1 lead in the five-match series, has moved up 19 places to 32nd position.

Jason Roy, Dhananjaya de Silva and Mitchell Marsh are among the others to advance in Wednesday's update. De Silva has moved up 12 places to 69th among batters and advanced 11 places to 61st among bowlers after aggregating 119 runs and finishing with five wickets in the three matches over the past week.

ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings see India opener Ishan Kishan continue his ascent, moving up one place to joint-sixth after scoring 27 and 15 in the last two matches against South Africa while Dinesh Karthik has gained 108 slots to reach 87th position after a knock of 55 in the fourth match of the five-match series that ended 2-2 with the last match abandoned due to rain.

( With inputs from ANI )

