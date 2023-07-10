MI Emirates retain Pollard, Bravo, Pooran, Boult among 12 players for ILT20 Season 2

Mumbai, July 10 The Reliance Industry-owned MI Emirates have retained 12 players ahead of the second edition of International League T20 (ILT20), which is set to begin on January 13, 2024.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (all from West Indies), Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, William Smeed, McKenny Clarke and Daniel Mousley. The players continue with the #OneFamily and will adorn the iconic blue and gold colours that the fans have come to recognise from the MI franchise.

The MI Emirates squad includes a mix of current and former Mumbai Indians (MI) players who play across multiple MI teams across the world including exciting young players who put in impressive performances over the season.

The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the rest of the squad will be announced shortly.

In the inaugural edition of ILT20 in 2022-23, MI Emirates finished third in the standings and qualified for the knockouts. However, they lost to Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator match.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor