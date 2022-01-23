'Mission accomplished for us': Bavuma on 3-0 ODI series win over India

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma expressed happiness after the Proteas defeated India by four runs here at the Newlands Cricket ground on Sunday to claim the ODI series by 3-0.

Half-centuries by Virat Kohli (65), Shikhar Dhawan (61), and Deepak Chahar (54) went in vain as India suffered a heartbreaking four-run loss against South Africa.

"Got a bit crazy at the end. Probably the complacency got to us. Guys tried a couple of things that didn't come off. Very satisfying, mission accomplished for us. Many people didn't give us much of a chance. Hope through our performances, we've been able to get a couple of supporters. Making good strides as a team. Challenge is to get better and better. Quinton's been great. Rassie as well with the bat. He's been tremendous. His game starting to move to the next level. Bowling's been decent," said Bavuma at the most post-match presentation.

"This was a big challenge, a big obstacle in our journey. To come out the way we did - winning Tests, winning ODIs convincingly will do a world of good. What pleased me most - if you look at the Test series, feel like it's the hardest series I've been part of. Indian bowlers asking questions regularly. Even in the field the intensity. Physically we've been challenged - it's been very hot the last couple of weeks. These conditions weren't exactly South African like - more like the subcontinent. Always nice to contribute to the team. Enjoying my batting at the moment. Things are okay at the moment," he added.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen played knocks of 124 and 52 as South Africa posted 287 runs on the board. For India, Prasidh Krishna returned with three wickets.

India had lost the Test series 1-2 against South Africa as well. After that, Virat Kohli had decided to step down as the Test skipper.

( With inputs from ANI )

