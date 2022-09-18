Mohammad Shami tests Covid positive, to miss T20 series against Australia

Pacer Umesh Yadav has been added to India squad for the three-match T20I series against Australia after veteran fast bowler Mohammad Shami was ruled out owing to Covid-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Sunday, 18 September. Umesh replaced Shami after the latter tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the series, which begins on September 20 in Mohali.

Shami had picked 20 wickets from 16 IPL games in 2022 for the eventual winner Gujarat Lions at an average of 24.40 and an economy rate of 8 per over. Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate but that is how life is," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.