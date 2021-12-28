Mohammed Shami reaches milestone of 200 Test wickets, joins Kapil Dev in elusive list

Mohammed Shami has joined Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, and Ishant Sharma in the elusive list of 200 Test wickets club. Shami reached the milestone in 55 Test matches and is the third quickest Indian after Kapil and Srinath to join the list. Alongside that, Shami needed the fewest deliveries to reach 200 Test wickets among all Indian bowlers. Shami needed 9896 balls to reach the elusive milestone and beat Ravichandran Ashwin's record.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers on Day 3 as the pacer has taken a 5-wicket haul.Apart from Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj got one. Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with his 52-run knock. Earlier Lungi Ngidi picked up six wickets as India suffered a batting collapse on Day 3 of the first Test.

Fastest Indian pacers to reach 200 Test wickets

Kapil Dev- 50 matches

Javagal Srinath- 54 matches

Mohammed Shami- 55 matches

Zaheer Khan/Ishant Sharma-63 matches

Fewest balls to 200 Test wickets for India

9896 Mohammed Shami

10248 R Ashwin

11066 Kapil Dev

11989 Ravindra Jadeja