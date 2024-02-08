Mohammed Shami Slams Ex-Pakistan Player Hasan Raza for Bizarre Claim Against India

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami emerged as a standout performer for India during the ODI World Cup, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker and playing a pivotal role in India's journey to the final. However, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza sparked controversy with claims that Indian pacers were provided with special balls by the BCCI and ICC, insinuating unfair advantage. Raza also accused the Indian team of manipulating DRS decisions.

Raza's remarks garnered widespread criticism from fans and former cricketers, including legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram, who condemned the comments as unacceptable. In response, Mohammed Shami denounced Raza's allegations in an interview with News18, attributing them to jealousy towards India's success.

"Actually they have made cricket a joke because we don't enjoy each other's success. You become too happy when you are being praised, but when you lose, you feel that you have been cheated. You look at the records of the time we have been part of the team, you won't even find them close. Jalan toh puri dikhti hai wo. Itna jalane se kon se results mil jaane hain (jealousy is evident. You can never get good results with this amount of jealousy)," Shami told News18.

Following the ODI World Cup, Mohammed Shami suffered an ankle injury, leading to his absence from the Indian team. He was unable to participate in the Test series against South Africa and the initial two Tests against England. Although the squad for the remaining three Tests is pending announcement, reports indicate Shami's unlikelihood for selection due to ongoing concerns regarding his fitness, suggesting he has not fully recovered to his optimal physical condition.

What Hasan Raza said during World Cup

"Jadeja took five wickets and achieved a career-best performance. We were discussing the use of technology and the DRS. When Van de Dussen (Heinrich Klaasen) was batting, the ball hit the middle stump after pitching on the leg stump. How is that possible?" Raza questioned. "The impact was in line, but the ball was heading towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated, and that is clearly visible," he told the ABN channel.

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza says the ICC or BCCI is giving different balls to Indian bowlers, and that's why they are taking wickets. He wants this issue to be investigated 😱 #INDvSL#INDvsSL#CWC23pic.twitter.com/2ThsgYDReg — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 2, 2023

Raza also brought up the incident involving Tabraiz Shamsi, who was given not out during the match between South Africa and Pakistan in Chennai, despite Pakistan desperately needing that wicket.