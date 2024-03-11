WTC 2025 Final Scenario: India on Course for Final with 5 Wins, but Who Will Be Their Contender? Find Out Here!

India has a chance to reach the World Test Championship final for a third consecutive cycle, but faces a tight race for the top spot.

The Indian team finished runner-up in the previous two WTC finals, losing to New Zealand in the inaugural edition and Australia in 2023 under Pat Cummins' leadership.

India needs to win five of its remaining 10 matches to secure a final berth. Australia's recent 2-0 clean sweep of New Zealand has intensified the competition.

Rohit Sharma's Indian team solidified its position atop the 2023-25 WTC points table with a dominant 4-1 victory over England. This result placed India at the summit with a winning percentage of 68.51%.

Australia's winning percentage stood at 59% before their second Test win against New Zealand. This victory propelled them to 62.50%, pushing New Zealand (50%) to third and inching closer to India. Bangladesh (50%) and Pakistan (36.66%) round out the current standings.

Read Also | Australia's success in Christchurch sets up home Test series against India

Know the equation of all the teams:

Team Tests Wins Needed Remaining Matches Australia 7 4 5 v India (home), 2 v Sri Lanka (away) India 10 5 2 v Bangladesh (home), 3 v New Zealand (home), 5 v Australia (away) South Africa 8 7 2 v West Indies (away), 2 v Bangladesh (away), 2 v Sri Lanka (home), 2 v Pakistan (home) New Zealand 8 6 2 v Sri Lanka (away), 3 v New Zealand (away), 3 v England (home) Pakistan 9 7 2 v Bangladesh (home), 3 v England (home), 2 v South Africa (away), 2 v West Indies (home) West Indies 9 7 - England 12 12 - Bangladesh 10 10 - Sri Lanka 11 8 -

Read Also | India become number one ranked Test team following series win over England