WTC 2025 Final Scenario: India on Course for Final with 5 Wins, but Who Will Be Their Contender? Find Out Here!

India has a chance to reach the World Test Championship final for a third consecutive cycle, but faces a tight race for the top spot.

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2024 04:07 PM2024-03-11T16:07:44+5:302024-03-11T16:08:32+5:30

India has a chance to reach the World Test Championship final for a third consecutive cycle, but faces a tight race for the top spot.

The Indian team finished runner-up in the previous two WTC finals, losing to New Zealand in the inaugural edition and Australia in 2023 under Pat Cummins' leadership.

India needs to win five of its remaining 10 matches to secure a final berth. Australia's recent 2-0 clean sweep of New Zealand has intensified the competition.

Rohit Sharma's Indian team solidified its position atop the 2023-25 WTC points table with a dominant 4-1 victory over England. This result placed India at the summit with a winning percentage of 68.51%.

Australia's winning percentage stood at 59% before their second Test win against New Zealand. This victory propelled them to 62.50%, pushing New Zealand (50%) to third and inching closer to India. Bangladesh (50%) and Pakistan (36.66%) round out the current standings.

Know the equation of all the teams:

TeamTestsWins NeededRemaining Matches
Australia745 v India (home), 2 v Sri Lanka (away)
India1052 v Bangladesh (home), 3 v New Zealand (home), 5 v Australia (away)
South Africa872 v West Indies (away), 2 v Bangladesh (away), 2 v Sri Lanka (home), 2 v Pakistan (home)
New Zealand862 v Sri Lanka (away), 3 v New Zealand (away), 3 v England (home)
Pakistan972 v Bangladesh (home), 3 v England (home), 2 v South Africa (away), 2 v West Indies (home)
West Indies97-
England1212-
Bangladesh1010-
Sri Lanka118-

 

