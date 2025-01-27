Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence on Dating Rumors With Asha Bhosale Grand Daughter Zanai Bhosle

Cricket and Bollywood share a close relationship, with several cricketers and actresses often making headlines for their alleged affairs. Currently, a new rumoured couple has captured public attention. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosale, is being linked to cricketer Mohammed Siraj. A photo of Janai and Siraj has gone viral, sparking discussions about their relationship. However, Siraj has now broken his silence on the matter.

Zanai recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, which was attended by several artists from the entertainment industry as well as some cricketers. She had shared photos from the celebration on her Instagram account. Among these photos, one featuring Zanai and Siraj drew significant attention, leading to rumours that the two were dating.

Addressing the speculation, Siraj clarified their relationship by sharing a heartfelt photo with Zanai on his Instagram story. He wrote, "There is no sister like my sister. I cannot live without her. Just as the moon stands out among the stars, my sister stands out among thousands."

Zanai also shared a photo with Mohammed Siraj on her Instagram story, captioning it, "My dear brother." With these posts, both Zanai and Mohammad Siraj have put an end to the rumours, affirming their bond as a brother-sister relationship.