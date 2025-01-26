“You Can’t See Me”: Sajid Khan Mimics WWE Star John Cena During PAK vs WI Test Match (Watch Video)

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan grabbed attention with his "You Can't See Me" gesture, inspired by WWE star John Cena, during the second Test against the West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The moment occurred on the final ball of the 59th over of the West Indies’ second innings when Sajid bowled a slower delivery to Jomel Warrican. The ball spun sharply past the stumps, prompting Sajid to make the signature gesture, seemingly to intimidate the batter.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the incident on its social media platform, X, with the caption, “Sajid Khan to Warrican 😎 #PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble.”



Sajid and fellow spinner Noman Ali led Pakistan’s bowling effort, each claiming four wickets as the West Indies were bowled out for 244 runs in their second innings. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored for the visitors with 52 runs off 74 balls, supported by key contributions from Amir Jangoo (30), Tevin Imlach (35), and Kevin Sinclair (28).

Pakistan faces a challenging target of 254 runs to win the match, with over a day remaining. The team was earlier dismissed for 154 runs in their first innings, trailing by nine runs after bowling the West Indies out for 163.

Sajid has been pivotal in Pakistan's recent successes. He picked up nine wickets in the first Test and added six more across two innings in the second match. His consistency on spin-friendly pitches has been instrumental for the team.

The Pakistan team, led by Shan Masood, now looks to its batsmen to secure a victory.