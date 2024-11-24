Mohammad Siraj Sold To Gujarat Titans (GT) For 12.25 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

India’s top fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹12.25 crores. Known for his deadly pace and accuracy, Siraj’s addition is set to bolster GT’s bowling attack, bringing an added edge to their already formidable lineup.he Titans, fresh off their IPL 2022 title, were quick to secure his services, aiming to strengthen their bowling resources for the upcoming season.





Also Read |

In February 2017, he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2.6 crores. On 21 October 2020, he became the first bowler in IPL history to bowl back to back maiden overs in a single match. He was a member of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup. He is also a DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) in Hyderabad appointed on 11 October 2024 at Telangana DGP (Director General of Police) office.

