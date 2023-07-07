Mohammed Siraj gifts his bat to young cricketer; Team India come up with special gesture for local players in Barbados

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 7 : In preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, Team India are now practising in Barbados. Local bowlers are providing assistance to the visitors by bowling to the top Indian batters.

To make local players feel special, India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj gifted his bat and a pair of shoes to the local cricketers.

The local players were also given access to the Indian team's changing room, where they spoke with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, captain Rohit Sharma and star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, Siraj was seen handing out bats and shoes to young local players in Barbados while also posing for photos with them.

"Kind gestures Autographs Selfies Dressing room meets #TeamIndia make it special for the local players and fans in Barbados #WIvIND," BCCI posted and video on their official Twitter handle and wrote.

"They have been helping us for the past two days, and I liked their gesture, so I decided to give a gift to one of the players," said Siraj.

While Ajinkya Rahane and captain Rohit Sharma posed for pictures with local players, Ishan Kishan was spotted giving some shot advice to the younger players.

As the local player enjoyed conversing with the best off-spinner in the world, Ravichandran Ashwin was overheard giving the player a pep talk on the stairs.

A total of eight matches will be played in the series over a month. India will kick off the series with a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica. The second Test match will be played from June 20 to June 24 at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.

After the Test series, there will be a two-day gap and on the third day, India will square off with West Indies in a three-match ODI series.

After the ODI series, the two teams will lock horns for a five-match T20I series.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar.

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

