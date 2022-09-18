Morrisville SAMP Army announce Lance Klusener as Head Coach for 2022 Abu Dhabi T10

The much-awaited sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 is around the corner and one of the new teams, Morrisville SAMP Army, has announced its coaching squad for the tournament.

The SAMP Army coaching set-up will be led by the legendary South African all-rounder Lance Klusener as the Head Coach with Trevor Penney joining him as the Assistant Coach. The two of them will be joined by James Foster, one of the most recognised cricketers in the County circles, as the Batting and Wicketkeeping Coach.

Klusener, who is well remembered for his explosive batting and bowling abilities, has also coached in several T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL where he worked with the decorated Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals. The former cricketer has also worked with international teams like South Africa, Afghstan and Zimbabwe, and has had a stint in the Abu Dhabi T10 with the Bangla Tigers in 2021.

Speaking after the appointment, Klusener said, "It's great to be back in the Abu Dhabi T10 and I am really looking forward to making a big splash this time with the Morrisville SAMP Army. I am really glad to see the players that have already been brought on board and hope we can all sync well and drive the team towards glory. The T10 is a really exciting format and we are here to win."

Meanwhile, Trevor Penney has worked as a coach for IPL teams Kings XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders, and has been assistant coach of Caribbean Premier League teams St Lucia Zouks, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, and Barbados Tridents. More recently, he worked as the lead assistant coach of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2021 and in April 2022, he was appointed as a head coach for Barbados Royals.

On the other hand, Englishman Foster has had a shorter coaching career than his colleagues, having worked as the T20 batting consultant for Glamorgan for the 2019 T20 Blast and the fielding coach for KKR in IPL 2020. In 2022, he took over as the Head Coach for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

For starters, the troika of Klusener, Penney and Foster will work with the likes of South African finisher David Miller (Icon Player), tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje (Platinum player), Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer, all of whom have been named in the squad, which will firm up when the 2022 Official Draft gets underway later in the year.

Team Morrisville SAMP Army's CEO Madhukar Shree said, "By bringing someone like Lance Klusener on board along with Trevor Penney and James Foster, we are making a statement that we will leave no stone unturned to make this squad a champion one. The Abu Dhabi T10 is a great environment and it is a really exciting tournament with some incredible stars in the mix. And we want to be on top of the pile eventually."

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 23 November - 4 December 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor