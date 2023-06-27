MS Dhoni just ate khichdi in World Cup 2011: Virendra Sehwag reveals Captain Cool's winning mantra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : In the event of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule launch held in Mumbai, Former Indian batter Virendra Sehwag revealed that India's 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni consumed "khichdi" throughout the entire tournament.

Sehwag shared an interesting story of Dhoni eating khichdi as a superstition in the World Cup in 2011 to maintain India's winning momentum throughout the entire tournament.

"Where ever we went, people use to say that the hosting nation had never won the world cup. Everyone was using their own superstition, MS Dhoni ate khichdi in the whole tournament saying that even if I am not scoring runs, the team is winning by eating khichdi," Sehwag added.

The Former opener also said that he started watching cricket in the 1992 world cup to see Sachin Tendulkar. Sehwag termed his World Cup career as an "up-and-down journey".

"I started watching cricket in the 1992 world cup, I was at eight standard. I watched that world cup to see Sachin Tendulkar. I use to feel that if I get the chance to play the world cup, I would feel proud and make my nation proud. I have played three, I have lost one final, and won one final and in another, we did not qualify for the second round. World Cup had been an up-and-down journey. The best was the 2003 and 2011 World Cup," Sehwag further said.

The World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England takes on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Host India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. A total of 10 teams will participate in the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9. Each team plays the other nine teams in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

