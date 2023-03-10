MS Dhoni's fan following goes next level, fan prints photo on wedding card

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 10, 2023 07:47 PM2023-03-10T19:47:15+5:302023-03-10T19:48:21+5:30

MS Dhoni's fan following goes next level, fan prints photo on wedding card

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a massive fan following around the world. Some of them are pure devotees of the legendary former cricketer. There are many cases when the fans have done a lot of weird things to show their love for Dhoni.

Meanwhile, another crazy moment of an MSD fan is getting viral on social media.

On social media, there is a photo of a wedding card on which a fan has printed a picture of Dhoni. The wedding card has all of the wedding information as well as a random Dhoni picture, showing how much his fans adore him.

Tags :Ms Dhonikarnataka