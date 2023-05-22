Mumbai Indians clinch last IPL 2023 playoffs spot; RCB eliminated from tournament

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 : Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday qualified for the Indian Premier League 2023 playoffs after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a 6-wicket defeat in their final league stage match against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Indian Premier League 2023 had fantastic drama on the final day of the league stage game. With two teams vying for the final berth in the IPL 2023 play-offs, fans were treated to two thrilling matches on Sunday.

The MUMBAI INDIANS have qualified for the #TATAIPL playoffs Congratulations to the @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/Y4Gj4C5qB0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

The play-offs qualification is a breath of fresh air for the franchise, which had languished in the bottom half of the points standings for the previous three years.

In the first match of the day, MI chased down a target of 201 runs at the Wankhede Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Cameron Green's scintillating century kept Mumbai Indians' hopes alive as the home side thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in Match 69 of TATA IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma (56 off 37) and Cameron Green (100* off 47) set the stage on fire as they went on a stunning counter-attack to chase down 201 with 12 balls to spare after their bowlers had made a brilliant comeback in the slog overs to restrict the away side to 200/4 following sparkling fifties from SRH openers Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47) and Mayank Agarwal (83 off 46).

With Mumbai's victory, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed to win their final league match against the defending champions Gujarat Titans, who elected to play their full-strength playing XI. However, RCB failed to defend the target and handed an easy win to defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill's extraordinary century outshined Virat Kohli's classic knock of 101 to help Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Gill hit a magnificent 104*(52) to power Gujarat Titans to a thrilling win and knock Royal Challengers out of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rampant Kohli had roared again with a second consecutive ton to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 197/5 but Gill storm hit Bengalure and his 104* trumped Kohli's 101* as GT knocked RCB out and helped Mumbai Indians qualify for the Play-offs.

