Mumbai Indians players wish Sachin Tendulkar on 50th birthday, talk about memories made following legend's career

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Mumbai Indians (MI) stars wished legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of his 50th birthday and recalled their memories associated with some of the best moments of his two-decade-long career.

Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on Monday.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said, "You have inspired so many people worldwide. I want to wish you a very happy birthday on the behalf of MI family. Your presence means a lot to us."

Tilak Varma, the young, rising star from MI also said, "When you meet him from a close distance, it is a different vibe. A very happy birthday and I wish you good health."

Australia's Singapore-born batter Tim David, recalling enjoying his pitch reports, and golf talks with the legend, said, "It is nice to have a relationship with you."

Young South Africa under-19 batting sensation Dewald Brewis said that "Sachin sir" is someone he looks up to.

Ishan Kishan, team's young wicketkeeper-batter also said, "Wishing you a very happy birthday."

Later, pictures of Sachin's notable career moments, like his 'Desert Storm' against Australia at Sharjah in 1998, his knock of 98-runs against Pakistan in 2003 World Cup, him becoming the first-ever double centurion in ODIs against South Africa, him winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and walking out for his final international match against West Indies in 2013, were shared with MI players.

David, Piyush Chawla, Brevis and Tilak among others talked about these moments of Sachin's career, their thoughts on them and where they were at in their life when Sachin lived those moments.

The video can be watched below:

1[?] man. [?][?] memories ‍[?]‍[?] The boys send their wishes to Sachin! #OneFamily #50ForSachin #HappyBirthdaySachin #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @sachin_rt MI TV pic.twitter.com/FDU92fShaT — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 24, 2023

Sachin is considered as the greatest batter to have played the game. With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Tests, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. He is the first player to hit an ODI double hundred and to have played 200 Test matches.

He also has 201 international wickets to his name, making him a very useful part-time spin bowling option. With a total of 664 international appearances, he is the most-capped player of all time.

He is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons from 2008-2013, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored a total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with a strike rate of 119.82. He won the 2013 edition of the tournament with the franchise as a player.

Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor