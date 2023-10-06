Mumbai Police receives mail threatening to blow Narendra Modi cricket stadium and release Lawrence Bishnoi

The Mumbai Police Control Room on Thursday received an email threatening to attack the cricket stadium named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the mail, a demand of Rs 500 crore from the government has been made. They have also demanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to surrender.The sender has also asked the Mumbai Police to reply to the mail. Probe is underway.

The NIA has also shared the contents of the email with relevant security agencies responsible for the Prime Minister's safety, as well as, with the Gujarat Police.Bishnoi has been incarcerated since 2014, but is believed to be running his gang from inside the prison. He is facing multiple cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in Punjab.Bishnoi had previously claimed responsibility for an attack on Moosewala and had also issued threats regarding the release of Bollywood actor Salman Khan from prison, citing anger within his community over the blackbuck killing incident.The sender emphasised that "everything sells in Hindustan" and they have also made purchases. They warned that no amount of security measures could protect anyone against them.The first match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 took place on 5 October, at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.