Mumbai slump to sixth defeat in IPL 2022, Lucknow win by 18 runs

Five time champions Mumbai Indians slumped to yet another defeat as Lucknow Super Giants registered their fourth win of the season. The ton from KL Rahul set it up and then some discipline with the ball and on the field helped LSG to pull off this win. Mumbai are more or less out of IPL 2022 as they need a miracle to make a comeback into the season. Rohit Sharma has been giving them starts, but hasn't been able to convert those starts into formidable scores.

Quinton de Kock got the Super Giants off to a brisk start, but Fabian Allen came into the attack and trapped him lbw in his first over. KL Rahul took time to get his eye in, but once the LSG skipper was set, he took on the bowlers at will. KL was watchful against Bumrah, but he made sure to punish the other inexperienced MI bowlers as he notched up a prolific century. Allen conceded 18 runs off the final over as Rahul was on the charge. Bumrah was the most economical bowler and Unadkat too bowled a lovely final over, else Lucknow might have probably finished with 210. Tymal Mills conceded 54 runs off his 3 overs