Mumbai to host 55 and Pune 15 matches for IPL 2022?

In a major development, Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium all together will host 55 matches for the upcoming IPL 2022 edition as per a Cricbuzz report. Meanwhile, the MCA International Stadium in Pune is likely to host 15 matches the report states. Further, all teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede, DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune.A final decision could be taken in the IPL governing council meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 24.

On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and broadcasters Disney Star are in discussion to finalise the exact start date for the 15th edition of the IPL. The BCCI had initially finalised on March 27 as the start date but are considering Star’s proposal to start IPL 2022 on March 26 instead. According to a report of the Cricbuzz website, that broadcaster Star want IPL 2022 to start on March 26, a Saturday, as they want to organise a double-header on 27th which will be a Sunday. The first day of the IPL has never witnessed a double-header in the past. “We understand that a Saturday start helps the broadcaster to kick-start the league with a bang with three matches in the first weekend. A Sunday inauguration would not permit that. The BCCI and the broadcasters were in discussion over this and eventually it could be on March 26,” a franchise official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

