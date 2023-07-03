Nathan Lyon ruled out of Ashes after suffering calf injury

Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of The Ashes series after suffering a "significant calf tear" during the second Test match at Lord's.Lyon suffered the injury while fielding on day two of the second Test at Lord's, which his side won in thrilling fashion to open up a 2-0 series lead.The Australian spinner then heroically returned to the pitch to bat in the second innings of his side's 43-run victory, despite being severely hampered by the injury, but he will now play no further part in the series.

Australia secured a 2-0 lead in the series with a 43-run win in the second Test, despite Ben Stokes' heroic 155-run knock which brought back the memories of his Headingley knock from 2019. He smashed nine fours and nine sixes in his knock.Australian coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Murphy was placed well to come into the playing eleven for the third Test at Headingley after Lyon backed Murphy to hold his own against English batters. The pair have worked closely in recent days, with the youngster picking Lyon's brain on Saturday before the start of the play.