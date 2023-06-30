Nathan Lyon's Ashes participation in doubt after spinner arrives at Lord's on crutches

Nathan Lyon's chances of participating in the remaining Ashes series appeared to be diminishing rapidly as he arrived at Lord's on crutches after suffering a "significant calf strain." During the second day of the second Test at the iconic 'Home of Cricket,' the Australian off-spinner had to leave the field due to a calf injury. The injury occurred while he was fielding and running in from the boundary.Clearly in distress, the 35-year-old seemed emotional as he made his way around the boundary edge, supported by a staff member to prevent any balance issues, eventually heading towards the dressing room.

Lyon had a massive influence in Australia's win in the first Test, taking eight wickets and is a crucial cog in the bowling attack. Should this injury be bigger, it would be a huge blow for the visitors, whose backup spin option is the four-Test-old Todd Murphy. Coming to the match, England's first innings is in progress. They ended the day two at 278/4, with Harry Brook (45*) and skipper Ben Stokes (17*) unbeaten. Ben Duckett (94), Zak Crawley (48) provided important contributions with the bat.In their first innings, Australia was bundled out for 416 runs. Smith (110), Travis Head (77 in 73 balls) and David Warner (66 in 88 balls) played standout innings for Australia.