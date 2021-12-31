National Cricket Academy deserves a lot of credit: Ganguly after India's Under-19 Asia Cup title win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday congratulated the Indian team for winning the Under-19 Asia Cup here on Friday.

Former Indian men's team captain also hailed National Cricket Academy. In the final, Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed a fifty while Shaik Rasheed scored 31* as India defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets to clinch the Under-19 Asia Cup.

"Congratulations to the under 19 team for winning the Asia Cup ..No cricket for 15 months since2020 for covid and to win is a commendable effort ..well dne to plyrs , coaches, new slctrs who hd vry ltle time to pick the best players ..NCA deserves a lot of credit @BCCI," Sourav Ganguly tweeted.

Honorary Secretary of BCCI and President of Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah also congratulated the team as he tweeted, "Congratulations to India U19 for their excellent performance in the #U19AsiaCup and for winning the championship for the 8th time! This tournament has been an ideal preparation ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies next month."

"Congrats to the India U-19 side on the #AsiaCupU19 triumph! Their preparations were hit by the weather, among other things, but it's heartening to see them improve by the game. That's as satisfying as the title win itself. Ideal confidence-booster for the World Cup," VVS Laxman tweeted.

India's target was revised to 102 from 99 in the middle of the chase. Sri Lanka had scored 106/9 and India were given the target of 99 runs due to the DLS method. Chasing, India suffered an early jolt as Harnoor Singh was plummed in front of the stumps in the fifth over.

However, Raghuvanshi and Rasheed stitched an unbeaten 96-run stand to take India home in the summit clash.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start as the side lost two wickets at 15 runs in the 11th over. It was a slow start as Sri Lanka's top order struggled to reach the double-digit mark scoring just 37 in the 20 overs.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Sri Lanka were soon found reeling 57/7. The match was halted due to rain when Sri Lanka were on 74/7 from 32.5 overs. When the final resumed, the match was reduced to 38 overs per side and Sri Lanka scored 106/9 in the allotted overs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor