Netherlands batter Stephan Myburgh announces retirement from international cricket

Netherlands batter Stephan Myburgh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

The batter took to social media to make the announcement just after the Dutch's shock victory over South Africa in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, which knocked the Proteas out of the tournament. Myburgh scored a 30-ball 37 which helped his side make a match-winning total of 158. Proteas fell 13 runs short of the target.

"Hanging up the boots.... To God be the glory!!! Blessed to have made my first-class debut 17 seasons ago and international debut 12 seasons ago. Never in my dreams would I have imagined finishing my career at the World Cup with a win against @cricket_south_africa_ my blood will always be green," said Myburgh on Instagram.

"As much as a sportsman always want to win I had a tear for my beloved country. I am thankful for @kncbcricket and the Netherlands that's now my home and have too many people to thank for my career. Jesus, @tineke.myburgh , friends and family, sponsors and all the supporters out there I can only say thanks!!! #GodIsGood #Blessed can't wait to see my girls," he added.

Ever since his international debut in 2011, Myburgh represented Netherlands in 22 ODIs and 45 T20Is.

He had retired from ODIs earlier this year following a series against New Zealand. In 22 ODIs, he scored 527 runs at an average of 26.35. Four half-centuries were scored by the batter with the best individual score of 74.

He has drawn curtains on his T20I career with 915 runs at an average of 21.78 and a strike rate of 114.51. Five half-centuries have been scored by Myburgh in 20-over-format, with the best score of 71*.

Behind Max O'Dowd and Ben Cooper, he is third-highest run-scorer for Netherlands in the shortest format.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the batter scored 51 in three matches. Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage of the tournament after defeating Namibia and UAE in the first round.

In the Super 12 phase, the Netherlands finished on fourth position in Group 2 points table with total of four points and two wins in five matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

