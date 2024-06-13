Arshdeep Singh Breaks R Ashwin's Record with Best Bowling Figures for India in T20 World Cup

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep Singh, the young left-arm pacer, made history for India in the T20 World Cup by registering the best bowling figures ever for the nation in the tournament's history. Arshdeep's exceptional spell of 4/9 against the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday surpassed the previous record held by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Arshdeep Singh set the match up for #TeamIndia with the ball & bagged the Player of the Match award as India won their third match in a row 👏 👏



Arshdeep's figures bettered Ashwin's 4/11, which he achieved in 2014 against Australia in Mirpur. Harbhajan Singh's 4/12 against England in Colombo in 2012 now ranks third.

The 25-year-old Arshdeep made a significant impact after India skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first upon winning the toss. He struck early, dismissing Shayan Jahangir for a duck and Andries Gous for 2 in his very first over, setting the tone with his precise bowling.

Despite a brief resurgence by Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar, Arshdeep returned to the attack and removed the dangerous Nitish for 27, leaving the USA struggling at 81/5. He claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Harmeet Singh, finishing with figures of 4/9.

In the final over, USA managed to add 7 runs, bringing their total to 110/8. However, it was Arshdeep's exceptional bowling performance that defined the match.

The victory was a crucial one for India, who chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 50 and Shivam Dube's 31 not out guided India to their third consecutive win in the tournament, securing their spot in the Super 8 stage.