Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell in ICU after heart attack

Netherlands men's head coach Ryan Campbell is in ICU in London after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 50-year-old was at a playground with his children at the weekend, before collapsing.

ESPNcricinfo further reported that according to 6PR on Tuesday morning, he remained in an induced coma although under the care of his doctors he has made some attempts successfully to breathe on his own.

A swashbuckling batter and wicketkeeper who made his name in Western Australia, Campbell played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 when Adam Gilchrist was absent to spend time with his newborn son.

During an illustrious 98-game first-class career between 1994 and 2006, Campbell starred for Western Australia with 6009 runs at an average of 36.31.

"WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan's medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend," WA cricket CEO Christina Matthews said as reported by ESPNcricninfo.

"On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time. We know he is in the best care, and hope he pulls through and is able to make a full and speedy recovery," he added.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player represented both Australia and Hong Kong at the international level. He featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years and 30 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

