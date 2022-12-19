New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, head coach Gary Stead to skip ODI series in India

New Zealand Cricket have confirmed that regular skipper Kane Williamson and Head Coach Gary Stead will not be touring India early next year as they aim to manage the workload of the players and the support staff. While announcing the squads for the upcoming tours to Pakistan and India, NZC revealed that Tom Latham will be leading the ODI squad in India in Williamson's absence. Apart from Williamson and Stead, veteran fast bowler Tim Southee and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will also be heading home after the Pakistan ODIs. While Mark Chapman and Jacob Duffy will replace Williamson and Southee in the squad for the India tour, Luke Ronchi will take over as the Head Coach in Stead's absence.Legspinner Ish Sodhi and batter Henry Nicholls have been recalled to the ODI squad for both the tours. Uncapped allrounder Henry Shipley has earned a maiden call-up to the squad after impressing in the domestic circuit. Kyle Jamieson, who last played in June this year, is still unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

"Henry's an exciting talent who we've had our eye on for a while," selector Gavin Larsen said. "He's taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we're delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team. It's encouraging to see players putting their hands up in our domestic competitions and their performances being rewarded with selection for the national team."The tour will also present further opportunities for the likes of Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman, who are hugely talented but still relatively inexperienced at international ODI level. It's also great to welcome back the familiar faces of Henry Nicholls and Jacob Duffy, who were with the ODI team in Europe in the winter and have been in good form domestically."New Zealand will take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series in early January after the two Tests before touring India for three more ODIs and three T20Is from January 18.