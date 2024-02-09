Kane Williamson to Miss T20I Series Against Australia Due to Birth of 3rd Child

New Zealand's white-ball captain, Kane Williamson, is set to miss the T20I series against Australia as his wife expects their third child. The three-match T20I series is scheduled to commence on February 21 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Currently, Williamson is representing New Zealand in the ongoing Test series against South Africa and will head home following the conclusion of the second Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson made his return to competitive cricket for two Tests against second string South Africa squad after being ruled of remaining three matches of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan last month due to hamstring injury.

During the first innings of the Test series opener against SA, Kane Williamson became the first New Zealand batter to record 30 centuries in Test cricket. Former Kiwis Test captain achieved the feat in his 169th Test innings, thus becoming fourth fastest to do so after Sachin Tendulkar (159 innings), Steve Smith (162 innings) and Mathew Hayden (167 innings).

Williamson continued his good form in the second innings of the Test by registering his 31st century in the format. He achieved the feat in 171 innings, becoming the third quickest after Sachin Tendulkar (165 innings) and Steve Smith (170) innings. The 33-year-old first century in the match came off 241 balls while he reached his second in 125 balls.