Kane Williamson Creates History: Notches 30th Test Century, Leaving Don Bradman Behind

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored his 30th Test century on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui against South Africa to move past Australia's Don Bradman. Williamson's career has been nothing short of remarkable. He has played 96 Tests, scoring 29 centuries before this latest achievement brought his tally to 30. His average of 55.22 places him fourth among the 18 batters who have scored 29 or more Test centuries, trailing only behind cricketing giants like Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, and Steve Smith, with the incomparable Don Bradman leading the list.

Williamson was on 45 when he was dropped by Edward Moore to deny fellow debutant Ruan de Swardt, but overcoming this slight hiccup, the New Zealand captain equalled Joe Root's century tally. He struck 15 fours, completed a century off 241 balls and remained unbeaten on 112 off 159. Williamson and Ravindra weathered some anxious early moments before finding their stride and reaping the rewards of their patient approach on a pitch that eased significantly.