New Zealand win ODI series against Bangladesh 1-0 after rain washes out two games

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine helped New Zealand get off to a solid start in the third One-Day International in Hamilton before rain forced another washout helping New Zealand win the ODI series 1-0 after defeating Bangladesh in the first ODI in Wellington and having the second ODI rained out.

New Zealand scored 123 runs owing to swift starts by openers Bates and Devine. Devine sped to a 39-ball 42 that had four fours, while Bates finished with an 80-ball 51. Salma Khatun struck in the 16th over to dismiss Devine, and Ritu Moni struck in the 26th to dismiss Bates.

Rain interrupted Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green's batting at 3.45 pm local time, causing a delay. The rain continued, and the game was called off at 7.26 p.m. local time.

The first ODI was won by New Zealand chasing 181 runs. The team won by eight wickets and had 19 overs to spare.

Earlier the New Zealand women's team had clean-sweep the T20I series against Bangladesh as well.

With 153 runs, Bates finished as the ODI series' leading run-scorer. Jess Kerr dominated the bowling charts, taking five wickets in two innings. With three victories from six games following the two washouts, New Zealand is third on the ICC Women's Championship table, while Bangladesh is third from the bottom.

( With inputs from ANI )

