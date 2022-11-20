New Zealand wins toss, to field first against India in 2nd T20I

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The first T20I was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. Both teams are heading into the series after losses in the semifinals of the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand skipper Williamson said at the toss, "Little bit of both - It has been under covers for a large part, and also potentially some weather around (his decision to bowl). Adam Milne comes in. Great opportunity for him. Other than that we are unchanged from the last one. Always a great occasion when you get to play against India."

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss, "To get a game, a proper 20-over game, is exciting. We still need to assess the conditions and see how the wicket is behaving. If the wicket does not help you, and you try playing shots and lose wickets, and it does not rain, you might be in a difficult position. We will assess the situation, and if the rain comes, we will reassess. I do not think in international cricket pace or bounce makes a difference now. It is challenging. But you have the skillset to cope with it in international cricket."

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

( With inputs from ANI )

