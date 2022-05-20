New Zealand's Nicholls, Tickner, Jurgensen test positive for Covid-19

Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for COVID-19.The trio returned a positive on the Rapid Antigen Tests on the morning of their tour match against Sussex on Friday (May 20) and began five days of hotel room isolation.The remainder of the touring party have returned negative tests and will continue to be monitored and tested as required, according to NZC.

Nicholls, the left-handed middle-order player, has been a key part of New Zealand's Test side having made eight centuries in 46 matches with an average of 40.38. He, however, would have been unavailable to play the tour game in any case, having picked up a grade one calf strain while running drills during a pre-touring camp in Mount Maunganui earlier this month. While scans showed he had not suffered a tear, Nicholls is likely to miss both of New Zealand's warm-up games, and faces a race to be fit for the first Test, at Lord's on June 2. Jurgensen, the former Queensland fast bowler, has worked as New Zealand's bowling coach since 2016, with his current deal running till the end of 2022. This is his second stint as the national team's bowling coach, having previously worked with New Zealand between 2008 and 2010.

