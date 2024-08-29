Jacob Oram Appointed New Zealand's Bolwing Coach; Former All-Rounder Replaces Shane Jurgensen

Former New Zealand allrounder Jacob Oram has been appointed as the bowling coach of the men's cricket team. He has filled in the position which was previously left vacant by Shane Jurgensen in November 2023. Oram will officially take over from October 7. Oram has been given the role permanently after supporting the team in the 1-1 series draw during the Test tour to Bangladesh in late 2023, the 3-0 T20I series defeat against Australia in February 2024 and the Men's T20 World Cup earlier this June where New Zealand crashed out in the group stages. The 46-year old began his coaching career in 2014 when appointed the bowling coach of New Zealand A. He took over in the same capacity for the New Zealand Women's cricket team from 2018 until the Women's ODI World Cup held at home, in March 2022.

Having represented New Zealand across 33 Tests, 160 ODIs and 36 T20Is during his 11-year playing career, Oram said he hopes he can pass on his knowledge to the fresh faces of bowlers coming through the ranks to prepare them for the international level. "I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Black Caps again," he said. "To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour. The recent opportunities I've had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I'm excited to continue that work in the coming seasons.

"There's a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the Black Caps bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket."Head coach Gary Stead too was delighted with Oram joining the ranks of the New Zealand coaching staff. He said that the allrounder's experience of coaching in the franchise game, and his own stellar career, will bring out the best in the players." Jake's a great operator," said Stead. "His career as a player and his experiences as a coach speak for themselves. He brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game. It's a really exciting opportunity for him and we're looking forward to having him join the group full-time."

