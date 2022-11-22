Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies white-ball captain after World Cup debacle

Nicholas Pooran has resigned as captain of the West Indies white ball teams following a disastrous showing last month at the T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies said..West Indies, which won the title as recently as 2016, failed to advance from the group stage after losses to Scotland and Ireland. I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup," Pooran said. "I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year. The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews. And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond.

"This is not me giving up. I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you. There is no doubt I remain fully committed to West Indies cricket and I look forward to providing my services as a senior player in a supportive role. "Pooran's own form has been a concern in recent times. He has scored just 94 runs in his last 10 innings in T20Is and finished the T20 World Cup with scores of 5, 7 and 13."By stepping down now as the West Indies white ball captain I believe it is in the best interests of the team and for me personally, as I need to concentrate on what I can deliver to the side as a player," he said. "I desperately want us to be successful and the most value I can give to the team is through fully focusing on the role of consistently scoring runs at crucial times."Jimmy Adams, CWI director of cricket, said: "On behalf of CWI I want to thank Nicholas for his time leading our white ball teams. Having spoken with him I know he remains fully committed to West Indies cricket and I am convinced he has a big role to play in our future."

Pooran was also recently released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had bought him for INR 10.75 crore this year, ahead of the 2023 IPL auction set to take place on December 23.CWI, however, is yet to announce Pooran's replacement in both formats. Rovman Powell is currently the vice-captain of the T20I side while Shai Hope holds the position in ODIs.