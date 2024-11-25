Rovman Powell Sold To KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) For 1.50 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

West Indies star Rovman Powell was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a price of ₹1.50 crore. The auction has generated immense excitement, and KKR’s strategic buy of these dynamic players has added significant strength to their squad.

Rovman Powell, known for his explosive batting and ability to clear the boundary with ease, will bring much-needed firepower to KKR’s middle order. His experience in T20 leagues around the world and his strong presence in the West Indies national team make him a valuable asset for the Kolkata franchise.

