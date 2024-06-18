36 Runs In 1 Over: Nicholas Pooran Equals Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma's Record In Brutal Batting Assault vs Afghanistan (Watch Video)

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran created history by scoring 36 runs in one over in a T20 World Cup Group Group C match against Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet. This was only the fifth instance of 36 runs being scored in an over in the history of T20 cricket. Pooran, who scored 26 runs with the bat, was helped by the five wides, four leg byes and a no-ball bowled by Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in the fourth over of the West Indies innings.

Pooran's onslaught made him enter an elite list, which also features 3 Indian players. Yuvraj Singh was the first-ever batter to score 36 runs in an over after he took on England's Stuart Broad to slam 6 sixes in an over. The list also featured Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh, who scored 36 runs in an over against Afghanistan's Karim Janat. Apart from this, the Caribbean side registered the record for the highest powerplay score in the history of the T20 World Cup.

They scored 92 in the first six overs and surpassed the previous record of 91 runs set by the Netherlands against Ireland in 2014 in Bangladesh's Sylhet International Stadium. Pooran also registered the highest individual score in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The 28-year-old batter scored 98 in 53 balls to help his team reach a dangerous 218-run total in the final group game before the Super Eight phase.The wicketkeeper-batter broke the previous mark of 94 not out set by Aaron Jones of the United States versus Canada.

