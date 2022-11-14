Nida Dar's all-round show helped Pakistan beat Ireland, level 3-match series 1-1

Lahore, Nov 14 All-round performance by Nida Dar and a quick-fire 25 by Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan register a six-wicket win over Ireland in the second T20I here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

The win helped the hosts level the three-match series 1-1 with things now depending on the result of the series decider, which will be played on Wednesday.

Chasing 119 to win in 17 overs in the match delayed by rain, the opening pair of Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali provided a 26-run start off 19 balls before Muneeba fell to Arlene Kelly for 10-ball 12. Captain Bismah (2 off 5 balls) was next to go with 29 runs on the board.

Javeria was joined by Nida and the two most-experienced batters added 46 runs for the third wicket. Both Javeria (35, 39b, 3x4) and Nida (28, 25b, 1x4,1x6) ran themselves out and Pakistan were four down with 97 runs on the board, according to a report published on the official website of PCB.

The right-handed Ayesha struck two sixes and one four in her unbeaten knock of 25 from 12 balls, while Aliya Riaz hit two boundaries and returned unbeaten on 11 off seven balls. Both batters helped the hosts achieved the target with one over to spare.

Earlier, after opting to field first, the Pakistan bowlers kept Ireland batters in check as the tourists managed to score 118 for seven in their allotted 17 overs.

Opening batter Amy Hunter top-scored for Ireland with a 39-ball 36, which included three fours. Orla Prendergast, who was declared Player of the Match in the previous game managed to score 20 0ff 17 balls, hitting three fours.

For Pakistan, spinners Nida and Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Ireland 118/7 in 17 overs (Amy Hunter 36, Orla Prendergast 20; Nida Dar 2-19, Nashra Sandhu 2-21) lost to Pakistan 121/4 in 16 overs (Javeria Khan 35, Nida Dar 28, Ayesha Naseem 25 not out; Arlene Kelly 1-18) by 6 wkts

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor