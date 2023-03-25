Not many were talking about us as favourites, really proud of this team: UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy after loss to MI in WPL final

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Following her side's 72-run loss in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match eliminator, UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said that her team was outplayed in the match and expressed pride with her team's performances in the tournament.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 followed by Issy Wong's hat-trick helped Mumbai Indians register a comprehensive win over UP Warriorz in the eliminator of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

"We catch Sciver on 6, the game could be ours. We went with our strength, backed ourselves with ball in hand. We were just outplayed tonight, especially with the bat. Cannot comment too much, will probably be fined (the catch from Anjali that was given not out). Anjali claimed it, and it looked good in real-time," said Healy in a post-match presentation.

"Our strength in this whole tournament has been we have hung in there. We have not played our best cricket a lot of the time. I am really proud of this group. Not many people were talking about the UP Warriors (as favourites). The two best teams have made it to the final. I am proud of our group to have a crack. I think for our group - it was not necessarily about winning the trophy in year one. Would have been nice, do not get me wrong and that is what we were trying to do. We wanted to lift the trophy on Sunday. But it is not all about that."

"What we have got at this franchise is something special, and I think we can build on over the next few years. I am sure we will sit back and review the season we have had and some areas we will need to fix up or get a player to fill a gap. There is so many talented players in our group and Kiran is one of them. Hits the ball for fun and hits the ball a long way. I am looking forward to what she can do in Indian colours in the near future," concluded the skipper.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have reached the final of the WPL, where they will take on Delhi Capitals.

After being put to bat first by UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians put on 182/4 in their 20 overs. A quickfire knock from Nat Sciver (72 off 38 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes) proved to be extremely helpful for MI in posting a competitive total. She had a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket with Melie Kerr (29 off 19 balls). Openers Yastika Bhatia (21) and Hayley Matthews (26) also put up decent contributions.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for UP Warriorz, taking 2/39 in four overs. Parshavi Chopra and Anjali Sarv took a wicket each.

In the chase of 183, UP Warriorz did not look like a threat at all. Except for Kiran Navgire (43 off 27 balls), no other batter could touch the 20-run mark. In the 13th over of the match, Issy swung things in MI's favour completely by dismissing Kiran, Simran Shaikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) within three straight balls to take the first-ever hat-trick of WPL.

UPW lost wickets on regular basis and were bundled out for 110 in 17.4 overs.

Wong (4/15) finished as the pick of the bowlers for MI. Saika Ishaque also took 2/24 in her four overs. Nat Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Jintim Kalita took one wicket each.

Nat Sciver Brunt was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her match-winning performance.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 182/4 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72*, Amelie Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2-39) vs UP Warriorz 110 (Kiran Navgire 43; Issy Wong 4/15).

